Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Greco works at Sunrise Psychology, PLLC in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Great River, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Psychology, PLLC
    88 Terry Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 277-3495
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Sunrise Psychology
    59 Woodhollow Rd, Great River, NY 11739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 277-3495
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134454143
    Education & Certifications

    • Citrus Health Network
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Vanderbilt University
