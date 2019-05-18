Overview

Dr. Eva Greco, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Greco works at Sunrise Psychology, PLLC in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Great River, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.