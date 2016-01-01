See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Citrus Heights, CA
Eva Lantz, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Eva Lantz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Eva Lantz works at Lighthouse Family Counseling in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lighthouse Family Counseling
    6381 Auburn Blvd Ste G, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 609-9863
    Monday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Eva Lantz, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1033170527
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eva Lantz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eva Lantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eva Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eva Lantz works at Lighthouse Family Counseling in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Eva Lantz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Eva Lantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Lantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eva Lantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eva Lantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

