Eva Muschkin

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Eva Muschkin

Eva Muschkin is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Eva Muschkin works at USA Vein Clinics in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eva Muschkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Office
    1153 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 386-2250
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Eva Muschkin

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790336022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eva Muschkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eva Muschkin works at USA Vein Clinics in New York, NY. View the full address on Eva Muschkin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Eva Muschkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Muschkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eva Muschkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eva Muschkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

