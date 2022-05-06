Eva Muschkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eva Muschkin
Eva Muschkin is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Manhattan Office1153 1st Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 386-2250
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was thorough during our visit. Seemed like she cared about me as a person.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790336022
Eva Muschkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Eva Muschkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Muschkin.
