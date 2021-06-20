See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Eva Ramirez, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Eva Ramirez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Eva Ramirez, FNP-C

Eva Ramirez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cecilia Elias, FNP
Cecilia Elias, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Eva Ramirez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1717 Brown St Ste 3, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 706-4065
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eva Ramirez?

    Jun 20, 2021
    I went in a few days ago and my first visit with her was nice. I think she does understand my pain and that I truly need over 90mme , but I think the start went well, and see how things go from here.
    Guy in Lots of Pain — Jun 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eva Ramirez, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Eva Ramirez, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eva Ramirez to family and friends

    Eva Ramirez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eva Ramirez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eva Ramirez, FNP-C.

    About Eva Ramirez, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730538281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eva Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eva Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Eva Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eva Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eva Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Eva Ramirez, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.