Eva Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eva Ramirez, FNP-C
Overview of Eva Ramirez, FNP-C
Eva Ramirez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Eva Ramirez's Office Locations
- 1 1717 Brown St Ste 3, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 706-4065
- Ambetter
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in a few days ago and my first visit with her was nice. I think she does understand my pain and that I truly need over 90mme , but I think the start went well, and see how things go from here.
About Eva Ramirez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730538281
Frequently Asked Questions
Eva Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Eva Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eva Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eva Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eva Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.