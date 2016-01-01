See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Evan Bennett, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Evan Bennett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Evan Bennett works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1.
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-6143
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Evan Bennett, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659777688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Evan Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Evan Bennett works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Evan Bennett’s profile.

    Evan Bennett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Evan Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Evan Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Evan Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

