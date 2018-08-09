Dr. Cohen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evan Cohen, DC
Overview
Dr. Evan Cohen, DC is a Chiropractor in West Columbia, SC.
Locations
- 1 1832 Augusta Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-0267
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen and his staff is AWESOME! They greet you upon walking in the door. I have never met a doctor that will personally greet patients in the waiting area between seeing patients. Dr. Cohen & his staff make every patient feel welcomed to the practice. They take walk-ins! The wait time is under 10 minutes, bc he will walk patients back. I was in excruciating pain at my 1st visit, but he made me feel better. He is very knowledgeable, experienced, professional, and a blessing to patients!
About Dr. Evan Cohen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
