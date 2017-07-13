Dr. Graber accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evan Graber, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Graber, PHD is a Psychologist in Worcester, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 57 Cedar St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 829-2275
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graber?
My wife and I were deeply moved by his understanding of our struggle with our child. His depth of knowledge, academic background, and 30-years of experience dwarfed other psychology professionals we visited prior to finding Dr. Graber. He listened intensely, and offered wisdom that was very helpful to us. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Evan Graber, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1114084571
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Graber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.