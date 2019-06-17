Dr. Evelyn Baez-Rojas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez-Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Baez-Rojas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Baez-Rojas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Graduate School and University Center Of The City University Of New York.
Dr. Baez-Rojas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Visiting Nurse Association of Florida Inc8527 Us Highway 441, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 787-7144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baez-Rojas?
It takes a few sessions to get to know each other. Once you do, it's easier to zero in on what you may need help with. Dr. Baez listens, understands and offers good, sound advice. She has your best interest at heart. She's very knowledgeable in her field. I'm lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Evelyn Baez-Rojas, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477614139
Education & Certifications
- New York University Bilingual Program
- St.Lukes Hospital New York City
- Graduate School and University Center Of The City University Of New York
- Hunter College of the City University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez-Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez-Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez-Rojas works at
Dr. Baez-Rojas speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez-Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez-Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez-Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez-Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.