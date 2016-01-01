Dr. Bettauer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evelyn Bettauer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Bettauer, PHD is a Psychologist in Rocky Hill, CT.

Locations
- 1 1800 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 166, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 529-7006
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Evelyn Bettauer, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437143799
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bettauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.