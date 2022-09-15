Evelyn Reyes, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Evelyn Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Evelyn Reyes, FNP
Offers telehealth
Evelyn Reyes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Medical Partners of Nevada5860 S Pecos Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 780-1313
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Best Dr I have seen in Las Vegas!!! She was very thorough, listened caringly, clean office. I’m transferring my entire family to her care after taking my daughter. So so pleased!!!
Evelyn Reyes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Evelyn Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Evelyn Reyes.
