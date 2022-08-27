Dr. Yanagida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evelyn Yanagida, PHD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Yanagida, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Yanagida works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clare M. Rontree Ph.d. LLC1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 348, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-9269
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yanagida?
Took my son to see Dr. Yanagida for an evaluation regarding learning issues. she spent several hours with him. He reported that the session was pleasant and productive. Her report was thorough and professional. It has been very helpful in dealing with school issues. We hired Dr. Yanagida based on her excellent reputation in the medical/psychological community. Reputation was correct.
About Dr. Evelyn Yanagida, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1396775573
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanagida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanagida works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanagida. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanagida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanagida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanagida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.