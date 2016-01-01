Evette Campos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Evette Campos, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Evette Campos, FNP
Evette Campos, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Evette Campos' Office Locations
- 1 10240 N 31st Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 344-2500
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Evette Campos?
About Evette Campos, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306122965
Frequently Asked Questions
Evette Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Evette Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Evette Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Evette Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Evette Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.