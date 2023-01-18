Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Evie Breedlove-Mangapora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Estero, FL.
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora's Office Locations
Pelican Primary Care23421 Walden Center Dr Ste 100, Estero, FL 34134 Directions (239) 514-2008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Richichi Family Health1217 Piper Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 514-2005Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Evie has been our PCP for three years. She is amazing. Very very good at listening and working WITH us. We never feel like a faceless "patient". She is patient and overwhealmingly knowledgeable. She walks through the results of every test she orders and guides us to better health. There are not enough accolades to describe the professional care she provides.
About Evie Breedlove-Mangapora, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194132233
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Evie Breedlove-Mangapora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Evie Breedlove-Mangapora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Evie Breedlove-Mangapora.
