Ewa Garner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ewa Garner, PA
Overview
Ewa Garner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbus, GA.
Locations
- 1 1100 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 544-1833
Ratings & Reviews
Being in the military healthcare system for as long as I have I can tell you Ms Garner is one of the best providers I have had. She listened to me and was always willing to do what was needed to take care of me and my family. I am sad to learn she is no longer in the MACH system. Good luck to you!
About Ewa Garner, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528052842
Frequently Asked Questions
Ewa Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Ewa Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ewa Garner.
