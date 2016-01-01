See All Psychiatrists in Steubenville, OH
Psychiatry
Fabian Rosel, NPC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    380 Summit Ave, Steubenville, OH 43952
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Fabian Rosel, NPC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174925838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Trinity Medical Center East

