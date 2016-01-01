Fabiola Capano accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fabiola Capano
Fabiola Capano is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Fabiola Capano works at
Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas Inc.6930 S Cimarron Rd Ste 260, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 476-9700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427697952
Fabiola Capano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fabiola Capano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fabiola Capano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fabiola Capano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fabiola Capano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.