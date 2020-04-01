Faith Barnhouse, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Faith Barnhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Faith Barnhouse, PA-C
Faith Barnhouse, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN.
MMC Gastroenterology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8070
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I really like how she engages with her patients and is open to helping me seek alternatives to medication for my issues. She truly cares about patients and is a wonderful asset.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831427947
- Trevecca Nazarene University
Faith Barnhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Faith Barnhouse accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Faith Barnhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Faith Barnhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Faith Barnhouse.
