Faith Nguyen, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Faith Nguyen, CRNP

Faith Nguyen, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Faith Nguyen works at ZenBees Psychiatry and Wellness Services in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Faith Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ZenBees Psychiatry and Wellness Services
    50 Citizens Way Ste 402, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 693-7401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Comorbidity
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2019
    My experience was very good, best doctor's office and or after hour i have visited ever. They were very informative,font desk staff was very friendly, polite and helpful as well as the medical assistant was very attentive, thorough and professional and last but not least faith nguyen was very nice ,precise and educated. Six ?? s
    Jacob linehan in Rockville, MD — Jan 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Faith Nguyen, CRNP
    About Faith Nguyen, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1699175737
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing - University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Faith Nguyen, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Faith Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Faith Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Faith Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Faith Nguyen works at ZenBees Psychiatry and Wellness Services in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Faith Nguyen’s profile.

    Faith Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Faith Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Faith Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Faith Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

