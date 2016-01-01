Faith Ornelas accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Faith Ornelas, CNS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Faith Ornelas, CNS is a Psychiatric Nurse in Dyer, IN.
Faith Ornelas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Health Hammond24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 322-5747
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Faith Ornelas?
About Faith Ornelas, CNS
- Psychiatric Nursing
- English
- 1023004140
Frequently Asked Questions
Faith Ornelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Faith Ornelas works at
Faith Ornelas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Faith Ornelas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Faith Ornelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Faith Ornelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.