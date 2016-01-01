Fanny Nnabuike has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Fanny Nnabuike, FNP
Overview of Fanny Nnabuike, FNP
Fanny Nnabuike, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fanny Nnabuike's Office Locations
- 1 6315 Gulfton St, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 445-7372
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fanny Nnabuike?
About Fanny Nnabuike, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992207930
Frequently Asked Questions
Fanny Nnabuike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fanny Nnabuike has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fanny Nnabuike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fanny Nnabuike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fanny Nnabuike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.