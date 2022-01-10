See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Farah Moawad, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Farah Moawad, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Farah Moawad, FNP-C

Farah Moawad, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Farah Moawad works at Sanitas Medical Centers- Willowbrook in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
4.3 (6)
View Profile
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
1.0 (5)
View Profile
Philana Boyd, FNP-C
Philana Boyd, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Farah Moawad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanitas Medical Centers- Willowbrook
    12302 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 804-5965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Diabetes
Acne
Allergies
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Farah Moawad?

    Jan 10, 2022
    Very helpful and professional thank you
    — Jan 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Farah Moawad, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Farah Moawad, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Farah Moawad to family and friends

    Farah Moawad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Farah Moawad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Farah Moawad, FNP-C.

    About Farah Moawad, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821659707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Farah Moawad, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farah Moawad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Farah Moawad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Farah Moawad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Farah Moawad works at Sanitas Medical Centers- Willowbrook in Houston, TX. View the full address on Farah Moawad’s profile.

    Farah Moawad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Farah Moawad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farah Moawad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farah Moawad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Farah Moawad, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.