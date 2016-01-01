See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Farahnaz Amirzadeh, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Farahnaz Amirzadeh, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Farahnaz Amirzadeh works at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Residential Health Care in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Residential Health Care
    1455 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 252-9800

About Farahnaz Amirzadeh, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700105467
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

