Dr. Fardad Mogharabi, DC
Overview
Dr. Fardad Mogharabi, DC is a Chiropractor in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Mogharabi works at
Locations
Fardad Mogharabi Chiropractic Service Inc.4426 E Village Rd, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 354-6900
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fardad Mogharabi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1952421281
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogharabi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogharabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
