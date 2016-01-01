See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Bachelor Of Science, Middle Tennessee State University|University Of Texas At Arlington Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner-Masters In Nursing (Msn).

Farheen Makani works at Grow Therapy in Plano, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 890-6239
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Aura Psychiatry
    550 S Watters Rd Ste 231, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 599-2872
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Insomnia
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Acute Insomnia
Addiction
Addiction Treatment

Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Insomnia Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Eating Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mental Status Examination Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spreading Depression Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 6 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1013420595
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bachelor Of Science, Middle Tennessee State University|University Of Texas At Arlington Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner-Masters In Nursing (Msn)
