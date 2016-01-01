Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farheen Makani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Bachelor Of Science, Middle Tennessee State University|University Of Texas At Arlington Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner-Masters In Nursing (Msn).
Farheen Makani works at
Locations
Grow Therapy6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (425) 890-6239Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Aura Psychiatry550 S Watters Rd Ste 231, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 599-2872Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Farheen Makani, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1013420595
Education & Certifications
- Bachelor Of Science, Middle Tennessee State University|University Of Texas At Arlington Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner-Masters In Nursing (Msn)
Frequently Asked Questions
Farheen Makani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Farheen Makani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Farheen Makani works at
Farheen Makani speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Farheen Makani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farheen Makani.
