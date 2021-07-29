Dr. Farheen A Wahid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farheen A Wahid, DO
Overview
Dr. Farheen A Wahid, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN.
Dr. Wahid works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Hammond5818 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 268-4025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahid?
Met with Dr. Farheen Wahid And she did some examining of my feet And trimed the nails.
About Dr. Farheen A Wahid, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1659753523
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wahid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wahid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
