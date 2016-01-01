Fariba Mazdeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Fariba Mazdeh, NP
Overview of Fariba Mazdeh, NP
Fariba Mazdeh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Fariba Mazdeh works at
Fariba Mazdeh's Office Locations
-
1
Access Behavioral LLC881 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 253-8537
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fariba Mazdeh?
About Fariba Mazdeh, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669786117
Frequently Asked Questions
Fariba Mazdeh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fariba Mazdeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fariba Mazdeh works at
2 patients have reviewed Fariba Mazdeh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fariba Mazdeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fariba Mazdeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fariba Mazdeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.