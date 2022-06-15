Farida Ahmadi, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farida Ahmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Farida Ahmadi, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Farida Ahmadi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Decatur, GA.
Farida Ahmadi works at
Locations
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group200 E Ponce de Leon Ave Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 377-3436
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Farida Ahmadi is very kind and understanding. She addresses you in a holistic manner and makes you feel comfortable
About Farida Ahmadi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902299597
Frequently Asked Questions
Farida Ahmadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Farida Ahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Farida Ahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farida Ahmadi.
