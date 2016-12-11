Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fariha Peters, OD
Overview of Dr. Fariha Peters, OD
Dr. Fariha Peters, OD is an Optometrist in Hickory, NC.
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
Vision Center 30-09482525 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-1944
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. Reasonable price
About Dr. Fariha Peters, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1659395192
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.