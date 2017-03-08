Farnaz Carter, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Farnaz Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Farnaz Carter, NP
Farnaz Carter, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Health Richmond, VA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Pratt Medical Group1451 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
East End OB/GYN4420 S Laburnum Ave Ste 220, Henrico, VA 23231
West End Midwifery7603 Forest Ave Ste 207, Richmond, VA 23229
Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Aetna
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Medicaid
Medicare
MultiPlan
Patient review: Totally Awesome! The best provider I have ever experienced. It means a lot that she took the time with me to answer questions & give me excellent care. It doesn't get any better than that. Love my doctors!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English, Persian and Turkish
- 1275797938
Virginia Commonwealth University Health Richmond, VA
Farnaz Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Farnaz Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Farnaz Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Farnaz Carter speaks Persian and Turkish.
2 patients have reviewed Farnaz Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
