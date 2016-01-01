See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Carson City, NV
Dr. Farnaz Khankhanian, OD

Low Vision Rehabilitation
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farnaz Khankhanian, OD

Dr. Farnaz Khankhanian, OD is a Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Low Vision Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Khankhanian works at Clear Creek Dental in Carson City, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Khankhanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Creek Dental
    3790 Us Highway 395 S, Carson City, NV 89705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 434-2196

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Contact Lens Exams
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Contact Lens Exams

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optical Coherence Tomography Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Farnaz Khankhanian, OD

    Specialties
    • Low Vision Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912022666
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Amarican Academy Of Optomety
    Residency
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farnaz Khankhanian, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khankhanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khankhanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khankhanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khankhanian works at Clear Creek Dental in Carson City, NV. View the full address on Dr. Khankhanian’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khankhanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khankhanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khankhanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khankhanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

