Farrah Thornsberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Farrah Thornsberry, PMHNP
Overview of Farrah Thornsberry, PMHNP
Farrah Thornsberry, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Farrah Thornsberry's Office Locations
- 1 1400 Browns Ln Ste B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 721-7522
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Farrah Thornsberry?
About Farrah Thornsberry, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659903201
Frequently Asked Questions
Farrah Thornsberry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Farrah Thornsberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Farrah Thornsberry. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Farrah Thornsberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Farrah Thornsberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Farrah Thornsberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.