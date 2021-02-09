Overview of Dr. Farzana Virani, OD

Dr. Farzana Virani, OD is an Optometrist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.



Dr. Virani works at Milan Eye Center in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Dunwoody, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.