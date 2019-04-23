Dr. Farzin Irani, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzin Irani, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University.
AAA Neuropsychology101 Lindenwood Dr Ste 225, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (484) 870-5608
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
My husband suffered a stroke several years ago and has had significant problems with language and mood since then. He is still resisting full testing and treatment. But Dr. Irani was patient and professional in an initial intake consultation. I am hoping that he will see fit to work with her.
- Neuropsychology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Drexel University
- University of Toronto
