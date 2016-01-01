See All Physicians Assistants in Kissimmee, FL
Fatima Soto, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Fatima Soto, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Fatima Soto, PA is a Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL. 

Fatima Soto works at Primary Health Care Associates in Kissimmee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Cristian Gallo, PA-C
Cristian Gallo, PA-C
5.0 (24)
View Profile
Michael Barrera, PA-C
Michael Barrera, PA-C
4.7 (25)
View Profile
Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C
Gracemarie Rosario, PA-C
4.0 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Glenda E Gonzalez M.d. PA
    1000 E OSCEOLA PKWY, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 847-7910

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Fatima Soto?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Fatima Soto, PA
How would you rate your experience with Fatima Soto, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Fatima Soto to family and friends

Fatima Soto's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Fatima Soto

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fatima Soto, PA.

About Fatima Soto, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093014045
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Fatima Soto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Fatima Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fatima Soto works at Primary Health Care Associates in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Fatima Soto’s profile.

Fatima Soto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fatima Soto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fatima Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fatima Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Fatima Soto, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.