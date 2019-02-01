Faustin Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Faustin Shea, PA-C
Overview
Faustin Shea, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
- 1 1840 S South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 893-7244
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality and very knowledgeable in his field. Good bedside manner. Explains every thing in layman's terms. He is worth the time driving to his office.
About Faustin Shea, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750837225
Frequently Asked Questions
