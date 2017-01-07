Dr. Fay Alon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fay Alon, PHD is a Psychologist in Calabasas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harbor UCLA Med Center
Fay Alon, Ph.D., Calabasas, CA5000 Parkway Calabasas Ste 105, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 259-1409
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alon is warm, caring and very professional..Also, appropriately honest--she helped me so much....
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- UCLA Student Psychological Services
- UCSB
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alon speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.