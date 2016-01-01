See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Fay Cameron, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Fay Cameron, ARNP

Fay Cameron, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Fay Cameron works at Palm Medical Centers in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Fay Cameron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpha Medical Clinic
    116 W BOUGAINVILLEA AVE, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 932-4381

About Fay Cameron, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235663105
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Fay Cameron, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fay Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Fay Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fay Cameron works at Palm Medical Centers in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Fay Cameron’s profile.

Fay Cameron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fay Cameron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fay Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fay Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.