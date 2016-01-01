See All Nurse Practitioners in Humble, TX
Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP

Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX. 

Fayshalee Ortiz works at Sunrise Family Clinic in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Fayshalee Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Family Clinic
    6725 Atascocita Rd Ste A, Humble, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 812-3990
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Fayshalee Ortiz?

    Photo: Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Fayshalee Ortiz to family and friends

    Fayshalee Ortiz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Fayshalee Ortiz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP.

    About Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821483520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fayshalee Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fayshalee Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Fayshalee Ortiz works at Sunrise Family Clinic in Humble, TX. View the full address on Fayshalee Ortiz’s profile.

    Fayshalee Ortiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fayshalee Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fayshalee Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fayshalee Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Fayshalee Ortiz, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.