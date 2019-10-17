Dr. Fcharles Frey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fcharles Frey, PHD
Dr. Fcharles Frey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Frey Psychology6161 Perkins Rd Ste 1D, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Frey was courteous, respectful, and diligent. His office provided all the necessary info ahead of my appointment, which was within a reasonable waiting period. He did an outstanding evaluation and provided thorough explanation! Thank you, Dr. Frey!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497716732
- New Orleans Va Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
