Dr. Priano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Federica Priano, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Federica Priano, PHD
Dr. Federica Priano, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Priano works at
Dr. Priano's Office Locations
-
1
Fedcare Pllc100 Wallace Ave Ste 130, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 343-2742
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Priano did exactly what you always want a doctor to do, but most don't: She listened, she asked questions that were germane, and she spent the last 15 minutes giving me an accurate and complete diagnosis and recommendation. She was direct and to the point but still gave me the time to tell her everything I thought she'd want to know. It was a thoroughly enjoyable experience being seen by her, and I'd recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Federica Priano, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Italian
- 1740513183
