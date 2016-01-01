Federica Tentor, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Federica Tentor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Federica Tentor, LCSW
Overview
Federica Tentor, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Hialeah, FL.
Federica Tentor works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy777 E 25th St Ste 203, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Federica Tentor?
About Federica Tentor, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1720589278
Frequently Asked Questions
Federica Tentor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Federica Tentor works at
3 patients have reviewed Federica Tentor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Federica Tentor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Federica Tentor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Federica Tentor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.