Dr. Feeby Wooden, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Feeby Wooden, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mental Health Systems, Inc. Famliy Recovery Center

Dr. Wooden works at Dr. Feeby Wooden, PhD. Licensed Psychologist, Oceanside, CA in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    True North Psychological Services
    3355 Mission Ave Ste 111, Oceanside, CA 92058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 810-1440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Wooden is so kind and personable! Her office is a safe place and non-judgmental. She was my therapist for 2 years and I learned so much from her. The only reason I had to stop our sessions was due to moving to a different state. I am so thankful that I received guidance from her, she really taught me a lot! If you are looking for a therapist, Dr. Wooden truly is the best!! Her and her staff are all very welcoming, professional and caring!
    Katie — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Feeby Wooden, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    • 1013035252
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mental Health Systems, Inc. Famliy Recovery Center
    Internship
    • Mental Health Systems, Inc
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
