Dr. Feeby Wooden, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Feeby Wooden, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mental Health Systems, Inc. Famliy Recovery Center
True North Psychological Services3355 Mission Ave Ste 111, Oceanside, CA 92058 Directions (760) 810-1440
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Tricare
Dr. Wooden is so kind and personable! Her office is a safe place and non-judgmental. She was my therapist for 2 years and I learned so much from her. The only reason I had to stop our sessions was due to moving to a different state. I am so thankful that I received guidance from her, she really taught me a lot! If you are looking for a therapist, Dr. Wooden truly is the best!! Her and her staff are all very welcoming, professional and caring!
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1013035252
- Mental Health Systems, Inc. Famliy Recovery Center
- Mental Health Systems, Inc
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Dr. Wooden accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wooden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wooden works at
Dr. Wooden speaks Arabic and English.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.