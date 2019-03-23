Felicia Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Felicia Cooper
Overview of Felicia Cooper
Felicia Cooper is a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY.
Felicia Cooper's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Purchase ENT2605 Kentucky Ave Ste 601, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 408-4368
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience!! After seeing Felicia in the Urgent Care, I knew she was the physician I have been looking for. She was very thorough, took her time, genuine, and super easy to talk to. I have said many prayers about my health care, and she is definitely an answered prayer!
About Felicia Cooper
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508314212
Frequently Asked Questions
Felicia Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Felicia Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Felicia Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Felicia Cooper.
