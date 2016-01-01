See All Nurse Practitioners in Bardstown, KY
Felicia Geron, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Felicia Geron, APRN

Felicia Geron, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Felicia Geron works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Felicia Geron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 102, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Felicia Geron, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1265729990
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

