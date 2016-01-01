Felicia Geron, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Felicia Geron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Felicia Geron, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Felicia Geron, APRN
Felicia Geron, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY.
Felicia Geron works at
Felicia Geron's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care118 Patriot Dr Ste 102, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Felicia Geron, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1265729990
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Felicia Geron accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
