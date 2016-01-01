See All Physicians Assistants in Los Angeles, CA
Felipe Nunez, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Felipe Nunez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Felipe Nunez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. 

Felipe Nunez works at Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin J Pelton MD Inc
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 264-7600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Felipe Nunez?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Felipe Nunez, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Felipe Nunez, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Felipe Nunez to family and friends

    Felipe Nunez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Felipe Nunez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Felipe Nunez, PA-C.

    About Felipe Nunez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508998733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Felipe Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Felipe Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Felipe Nunez works at Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Felipe Nunez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Felipe Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Felipe Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Felipe Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Felipe Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Felipe Nunez, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.