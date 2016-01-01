Felix Fonge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Felix Fonge, NP
Overview of Felix Fonge, NP
Felix Fonge, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hinsdale, IL.
Felix Fonge works at
Felix Fonge's Office Locations
-
1
Inpatients Consultants the Hospitalist Company15 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 371-0133
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Felix Fonge?
About Felix Fonge, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386994812
Frequently Asked Questions
Felix Fonge works at
2 patients have reviewed Felix Fonge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Felix Fonge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Felix Fonge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Felix Fonge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.