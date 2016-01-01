See All Nurse Practitioners in Hinsdale, IL
Felix Fonge, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Felix Fonge, NP

Felix Fonge, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hinsdale, IL. 

Felix Fonge works at IPC The Hospitalists Company in Hinsdale, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Felix Fonge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatients Consultants the Hospitalist Company
    15 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 371-0133

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Felix Fonge, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386994812
Frequently Asked Questions

Felix Fonge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Felix Fonge works at IPC The Hospitalists Company in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Felix Fonge’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Felix Fonge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Felix Fonge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Felix Fonge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Felix Fonge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

