Felix Linfante, LPC

Counseling
Offers telehealth

Overview

Felix Linfante, LPC is a Counselor in Nutley, NJ. 

Felix Linfante works at Tempo Music Therapy Services in Nutley, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tempo Music Therapy Services
    145 Vreeland Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 235-1212
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Felix Linfante, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1467610642
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Felix Linfante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Felix Linfante works at Tempo Music Therapy Services in Nutley, NJ. View the full address on Felix Linfante’s profile.

    Felix Linfante has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Felix Linfante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Felix Linfante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Felix Linfante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

