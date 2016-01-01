Fellipe Monteiro, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fellipe Monteiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fellipe Monteiro, PA-C
Overview
Fellipe Monteiro, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT.
Fellipe Monteiro works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1000 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Fellipe Monteiro, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134439516
Frequently Asked Questions
Fellipe Monteiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Fellipe Monteiro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fellipe Monteiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Fellipe Monteiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fellipe Monteiro.
