See All Counselors in Calabasas, CA
Fern Lippert, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Fern Lippert, MFT

Counseling
1.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Fern Lippert, MFT is a Counselor in Calabasas, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    23586 Calabasas Rd Ste 208, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Fern Lippert?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Fern Lippert, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Fern Lippert, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Fern Lippert to family and friends

    Fern Lippert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Fern Lippert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Fern Lippert, MFT.

    About Fern Lippert, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750321550
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fern Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Fern Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fern Lippert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fern Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fern Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Fern Lippert, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.