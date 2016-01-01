See All Nurse Practitioners in Oxnard, CA
Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Overview of Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP

Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Fernando Cervantes Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    221 Ventura Blvd # 126, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 436-3444
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    About Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396179131
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.