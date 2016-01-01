Fernando Cervantes Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP
Overview of Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP
Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Fernando Cervantes Jr' Office Locations
- 1 221 Ventura Blvd # 126, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 436-3444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fernando Cervantes Jr?
About Fernando Cervantes Jr, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396179131
Frequently Asked Questions
Fernando Cervantes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fernando Cervantes Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fernando Cervantes Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fernando Cervantes Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fernando Cervantes Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.